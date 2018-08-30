Apple iPhone XS Photos Leak, Showcasing Gold Color

After months of rumors, Apple has confirmed that it will be holding an event on Sept. 12, with many insiders speculating that the company will use the day to announce a slate of new products, including new iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more.

Bloomberg reports that the company will unveil three new iPhones — two with OLED screens and one budget model with an LED screen.

The two OLED models will be successors to last year’s iPhone X, which did away with the home button and introduced Face ID technology. One of these two models will have a reported 6.5-inch screen, which would make it the largest iPhone yet. The second will be the same size as the iPhone X with a 5.8-inch screen. They will both have stainless steel edges, a glass back and dual cameras on the back. The cameras will be improved from the iPhone X and the processors will be faster.

9to5Mac has a reported first look at the two OLED versions, with the photo seemingly confirming that the OLED models will have an edge-to-edge screen design and no home button, both features that the LED screen model will also reportedly have. The two OLED devices will also be offered in gold and will be dubbed the iPhone XS.

The third phone will be a budget model, and the lower cost will reportedly be achieved with aluminum edges instead of a stainless steel casing and the cheaper LED screen. The cheaper phone may also do away with 3D Touch and feature only a single rear camera.

That device will also reportedly come in multiple color options, with Apple harking back to its now-discontinued iPhone 5c to give customers a bit more variety.

On Thursday, Apple issued invitations to its upcoming Sept. 12 press event, which will reportedly debut the new phones as well as other new devices and upgrades.

The Verge reports that Apple Watches, AirPods, an AirPower charger, iPad Pros, MacBooks and possibly the Mac mini could also be on the receiving end of an update.

The AppleWatch will reportedly receive a bigger screen without increasing the overall casing size, while the iPad Pro should also be upgraded to lost their home buttons and feature Face ID. The new models will also reportedly increase in size, from a 10.5-inch version to an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch option.

Apple’s event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California at 10 a.m. PT.

