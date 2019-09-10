Apple iPhone 11 and Price Revealed, New Photos Come Out

During Tuesday’s big Apple Event, the company officially revealed the iPhone 11, and now new photos of the device have come out. Speculation about what the new generation of iPhones would look like has swirled for several months, and some of those speculations seem to have proved true. One of the biggest dynamics of the iPhone 11 is the triple-eye camera on the Pro and Max Pro versions of the phone. Not everyone has been fans of the new design, but there is no denying that it is a fascinating progression for cell phone cameras, and could be a sign of what’s to come in the future for cell phone camera technology.

Over at CNET, ahead of the 2019 Apple Event, tech experts anticipated much of what we now know is true about the iPhone 11.

It does have a more advanced camera, faster processing, and a new iOS. It will also come in multiple colors.

The outlet also anticipated that the iPhone 11 would likely not decrease in price from previous iPhones on launch date.

This appears to be slightly off, as the phone looks to have around a $699 price tag.

Breaking: The iPhone 11 has been revealed, here’s our first look 👀 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CpHdvEzojY — CNET (@CNET) September 10, 2019

In their early predictions, CNET also stated that it was likely that the new iPhones could start shipping on Friday, Sept. 20.

However, they added that it was also possible that some may ship later due to manufacturing demands and other factors.

iPhone 11 rear camera details. Has ultra wide camera. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/R4F4m9lnm0 — Scott Stein (@jetscott) September 10, 2019

In other Apple device rumors, CNET writer David Katzmair put out a Twitter poll about the purported Apple TV box, asking followers, “Will #AppleEvent mention a new Apple TV box today? Rumors include an all-new box with HDMI 2.1 and an A12 chip for better Arcade support, a cheaper stick or dongle version, and/or a price cut on the 2 current boxes, but there’s nothing solid like we’re seeing with the phones.”

The options given were A. “Yes, new/updatedhardware.” B. “Just a price cut.” And, C. “No new ATV hardware today.” As of this writing, option A appeared to be leading in votes among Twitter users.

The iPhone 11 is here, with a revamped camera, new colors and more. https://t.co/TGJ08pem62 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/yvQb9xqMlm — CNET (@CNET) September 10, 2019

Among the other announcements that manifested today, a new series of Apple Watch is being released, and details about the specifics on Apple TV+ were shared.