Apple Debuts New iPhone XS and XR

Apple officially debuted its latest versions of the iPhone at its keynote event on Sept. 12, unveiling the iPhone XS, XSMax and XR after months of speculation about the new models.

“We’re going to take iPhone X to the next level,” CEO Tim Cook said during the event.

The XS (pronounced “Ten S”) will be offered in two display sizes, 6.5 inches and 5.8 inches. The smaller will be named the XS and the larger the XSMax, with that phone featuring the largest display on an iPhone that has ever been offered. Both include stainless steel edges, a glass front and back and dual cameras on the back. Cook called the phone “the most advanced iPhone we’ve ever created.”

Both models of the XS will feature an OLED screen with a Super Retina display along with an edge-to-edge screen design and no home button. Each of the phones will be offered in silver, space gray and gold, the latter hue a first for the iPhone. The phones are also liquid-resistant, to a point. There is also wider stereo sound and Face ID, which was called the “most secure facial identification ever in a smartphone.” In addition, the iPhone XSMax will offer a split-screen option with certain apps.

The XS features a dual camera system with a 12MP wide-angle camera and 12MP telephoto camera. There is also an advanced front true depth camera system.

The processor is an A12 Bionic chip, the industry’s first 7 nanometer chip that can process 5 trillion operations per second, and one model will offer 512 GB of storage space. In essence, the two phones are similar to last year’s iPhone X, only faster and more powerful.

The iPhone XR is a lower-budget model and will use an LED screen and aluminum edges to cut costs. The phone will have a 6.1-inch display and 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

It will also be offered in six colors — black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue and will start at $749. It will share some features with the XS including Face ID and the true depth camera system.

The XR will be available for order on Oct. 19 and will ship one week later on Oct. 26. The iPhone XS starts at $999, while the XSMax starts at $1099. Those two phones will be available to order on Sept. 14 and they will ship on Sept. 21.

The devices will use iOS 12, which also debuted at the event. Apple’s newest operating system includes faster app loading, augmented reality, Siri shortcuts and more.

Photo Credit: Apple