Apple CEO Promises iPhone Users More Control Over Batteries

After Apple was criticized late last year for acknowledging that it was using software updates to slow down batteries in an effort to prevent them from shutting off suddenly, CEO Tim Cook says the company will be more transparent about battery life in the future.

Cook told ABC News that the next iOS update will also allow users to decide whether to reduce their phone’s performance to extend battery life.

“We’re going to give people the visibility of the health of their battery so it’s very, very transparent. This hasn’t been done before,” Cook said. “We will tell somebody ‘We’re slightly reducing your performance by some amount in order to not have an unexpected restart.’ And if you don’t want it, you can turn it off.”

Cook, whose annual pay jumped by 47% last year to $12.8 million, said the operating system update will be rolled out next month and that an update for consumers will follow.

Although users can opt out, Cook doesn’t recommend Apple users doing so. He says the performance of lithium-ion batteries worsens over time, which can lead to phones turning off abruptly to protect their components.

Apple previously said its software updates for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE and iPhone 7 are intended to “smooth out” peak power demands, avoid those unexpected shutdowns and extend the lifespan of batteries.

The company has also temporarily slashed prices for a new battery for the iPhone 6 and later to $29, starting in late January. The price will return to $79 in 2019.

Some tech analysts and users alleged Apple was slowing down phones as a way to encourage people to buy new phones.

“We deeply apologize for anybody that thinks we had some other kind of motivation,” Cook told ABC. “Our motivation is always the user.”

Tech reporters are overjoyed, as the problem of dwindling iPhone speed is now hypothetically solved. Those who understand the issue can now simply have the battery in their old phone replaced rather than purchasing a whole new one. Of course, that’s not a cheap procedure either.

For the vast majority of consumers who aren’t researching these products thoroughly, the end result will be the same — they’ll buy a new phone once their old one stops doing the things they count on it for, and either Apple or another manufacturer will have their money.