Apple Becomes First US Company to Reach $1 Trillion Value

Apple shares reached a $1 trillion value on Thursday, which makes it the first ever publicly-traded U.S. company to do so.

Earlier in the day it had been reported that the tech-giant had already reached the milestone, but CNBC reports that it happened later than speculated.

With shares needing to hit $207.05 for the company to finally reach that $1 trillion mark, the magic number finally came to fruition around 12 pm ET.

Many believed that Amazon would be the first publicly-traded U.S. company to be worth $1 trillion, but the news outlet reports it is currently valued at close to $880 billion.

While Apple is the first publicly-traded U.S. company to cross the $1 trillion value mark, it is not the first company to ever achieve the goal. That achievement would go to PetroChina, who crossed $1 trillion back in 2007, according to CNN.

In June, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke to NPR about the state of technology and responded to inquires about whether or not “the tech industry is making the world less equal.”

“I think that the society in general, and certainly in the United States but outside of the United States as well, this — the inequality issue is growing in almost every country,” Cook admitted. “And we’ve taken a deep look at ourselves and said, What can we do to try to make that better? And our conclusion was, for us, that we could make a major contribution in education.”

“We believe that America needs huge investments in education and infrastructure. And so on the education — this is one we have deep experience in,” he went on to say. “And we think a core part of that is, if coding were taught in every school, this would be a really great thing. Because coding is not just for software engineers — the truth is software is touching us all, every minute of the day. And so everyone should have a view of what’s possible.”

“And you really want to introduce kids to that, you know, as early as possible, and as — and in, you know, should have progression through grades as you do mathematics and so forth,” Cook also said. “And so we prepared a curriculum, and made it free for all of education — we’ve given it away. And — in addition to some of our philanthropic work with different underprivileged schools.”

At this time, neither Cook nor Apple have commented on the $1 trillion development, but consumers can likely expect them to acknowledge the major milestone at some point.