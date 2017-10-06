AOL AIM Is Officially Ending

AOL is officially saying goodbye to AIM.

The instant messenger app has been running since 1997 but AOL is giving up on the tool as social networks like Facebook and WhatsApp have taken over in recent years.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we’ll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

The company released a note to AIM users revealing that the app would be discontinued and no longer work as of December 15, 2017.

“We know there are so many loyal fans who have used AIM for decades; and we loved working and building the first chat app of its kind since 1997,” the company wrote on the AIM help page.

“Our focus will always be on providing the kind of innovative experiences consumers want. We’re more excited than ever to focus on building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products.”

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, AIM was one of the most successful instant messengers. For many people, it was the tool used for their first social experiences on the internet.

“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed,” the company’s statement continued.

Back in March, AOL cut off access to AIM from third-party chat clients. This move hinted at the eventual shut down of the app, but the move has finally been made official.

AIM isn’t the only chat app that has shut down in recent years. MSN Messenger was discontinued in 2014 along with Yahoo Messenger calling it quits last year.