See the Most ‘Liked’ Oscars Instagram Photo

The most-liked photo of Oscar night was posted by Ansel Elgort, who took an impromptu selfie with Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer after the show.

Elgort and Chalamet went to school together at LaGuardia High School, according to a report by DailyMail. Now, reunited only a few years later at the Academy Awards, they celebrated their success with a couple of goofy grins. The pair welcomed a photo-bomb by Armie Hammer, who co-starred with Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name.

The photo took on a life of its own. At the time of this writing, it is quickly approaching a million likes, with 999,410 total. On a night characterized by poses and pageantry, fans loved the sight of their favorite stars smiling with genuine glee behind the scenes.

Elgort prides himself on using social media constructively, according to DailyMail. He told the outlet honestly that he does use the Internet to help his career grow, but he also logs on to try and be a positive influence on those that follow him.

“I mean, that’s why I’m on social media, that’s why I am active on the Internet because I think it’s beneficial to someone’s career,” he admitted. “But also I have an audience and I think I have taken this role, whether I like it or not, as an influencer and I want to be a positive influencer. I want to encourage people.”

According to Elgort, that simply means encouraging positive behaviors online rather than negative ones.

“One of the things I do encourage people is that that internet is a place where we should share our ideas and be positive, not negative,” Elgort said.

While Elgort may have snagged the award for most-liked picture, the most-liked video of the night was posted by Gal Gadot, the actress who portrayed Wonder Woman in last year’s superhero smash hit. Gadot posted a clip from behind the scenes as she got the finishing touches put on her make-up for the night.

“Read my lips,” Gadot mouthed in the silent video. The caption says the same, “Read my lips. Tonight is the night! Good luck to all the nominees! I’m so excited to be up on stage to honor tonight’s winners.”

The video was at least in part an endorsement, as Gadot included a number of hashtags, including “Revlon Gal.” Either way, it soared to nearly a million likes as well, sitting at 983,119 at the time of this writing. It is closing in on a total of 4 million views as well.