Another Mushroom Recall Ordered Due to Listeria Bacteria

It’s already a difficult task to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms, so a medical problems or recall could sink any efforts you’ve attempted back to the start. But the alternative to not taking it seriously is likely worse, especially with lives at risk.

Jan Fruits Inc. has issued a recall on Enoki mushrooms, the second mushroom recall in March. The culprit seems to be similar, too, with Listeria monocytogenes contamination labeled as the reason for the recall.

Jan Fruits Inc. Recalls Enoki Mushrooms

it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

“Jan Fruits Inc. of VERNON, CA is recalling all its cases of its 200g/7.05oz packages of ENOKI MUSHROOM (Product of Taiwan) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the press release says. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever,severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Earlier in the month, Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. recalled their own cases of Enoki mushrooms due to listeria contamination, with some eyes aimed at California and beyond. Both companies are localized in California, but both came from Chinese manufacturers, with the latter originating from a Taiwanese company.

The packaging to look for is the “200g/7.05oz clear plastic package with the following description “Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative” in English.” This comes with UPC 8 51084 00835 8 and originates in Lot Code #3322.

No illness has been reported in connection to these mushrooms yet, and all distribution has been suspended. The statement says those who purchased the tainted mushrooms are “urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.” The statement adds that “consumers with questions may contact the company at 323-923-2879 Ext. 3.”

Enoki mushrooms, also known as winter mushrooms and golden needle mushrooms, are a quality ingredient full of nutrients, including high fiber, thiamin, niacin and vitamin B. Many claim the mushrooms are rich in antioxidants and may even help slow cancer or support heart health.