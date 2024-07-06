'Anne of Green Gables' Legend Dead at 91: Ben F. Stahl's Iconic Artwork Lives On

Ben F. Stahl, the beloved artist, has died, according to an obituary shared by Gallery 18 and The Register Citizen. He was 91.

Stahl — not to be confused with TV host/movie poster artist Benjamin Albert Stahl — was best known for his painting depicting the literary character Anne Shirley. Stahl's artwork was used many times over the years to accompany editions of L. M. Montgomery's works, including Anne of Green Gables and Anne of Avonlea. Due to the staying power of these pieces, many readers instantly think of Stahl's Anne when thinking of the beloved character.

(Photo: Ben F. Stahl/Bantam Books // Ben F. Stahl/Laurel Leaf)

The Register Citizen reports that the artist passed away on June 15 while being treated at a hospital in Prince Edward Island, Canada. The publication also notes that his work was also featured for the book cover of Howard Fast's The Immigrants and in some tie-in work for Little House on the Prarie. His works — including more abstract pieces he worked on later in his life — can be seen at Gallery 18, and prints are available to purchase.

No funeral or public memorial has been announced by his family. He is survived by his partner Sally Cole, his sons Keith and Kees Stahl, his daughter Kathleen Stahl, his sister Gail Stahl, grandsons Cody Stahl and Gary Grigg and several great-grandchildren.