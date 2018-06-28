Trending

Tweets From Capital Gazette Shooting in Annapolis Paint Grim Picture of Horror That Ensued

[UPDATE: June 28, 2018, 6:16 p.m. ET] CBS News reports 5 people have died in a shooting at a local newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, with several others wounded. One suspect is now in custody.

Tweets from reporters at the Capital Gazette newspaper’s offices in Annapolis, Maryland describe the horror of the shooting, which started just after 2 p.m. ET and left four dead.

There was an “active shooter” situation at the office, Anne Arundel County Police confirmed to the Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said they were responding to a “shooting incident.”

Anthony Messenger, an intern at the newspaper, tweeted at 2:43 p.m., “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us.” He also tagged the Sun and police that a reporter was shot.

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” crime reporter Phil Davis wrote as he was waiting to be interviewed by police. “A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.”

Davis added, “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

Photojournalist Joshua McKerrow also tweeted photos from the scene.

A senior law enforcement told CBS News that four people were killed. A suspect, described as a white male in his 20s, is now in custody. The suspect used a shotgun, according to two law enforcement sources.

One patient was rushed to the University of Maryland Medical Center. The number of injured victims is not available at this time, but Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel County Police told CBS News there were “several injuries.” He also said the person in custody appears to be the only suspect.

Police are still clearing the area, searching for other dangers like bombs.

White House spokesman Lindsay Walters said President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and sends “thoughts and prayers” to those affected. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “absolutely devastated.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Joshua McKerrnow

