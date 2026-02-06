An American Music Icon Will Sing in Italian During the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2026 Winter Olympics will kick off with a performance from an American musical icon.

Five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey will headline Friday’s Opening Ceremony for the Milan Cortina Olympics, performing in Italian alongside two of Italy’s most iconic voices, Andrea Bocelli and Laura Pausini.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 28: Mariah Carey performs during opening night of Mariah Carey’s “Christmastime In Las Vegas” at Dolby Live at Park MGM on November 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Joining them to usher in the games will be Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, Italian opera star Cecilia Bartoli and Italian rapper Ghali.

While hockey, figure skating, curling and snowboarding have already begun their competitions, the official start of the Winter Olympics takes place Friday at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast from San Siro Stadium in Milan with simultaneous ceremonies in Cortina, Livigno and Predazzo.

Highlights of the ceremony include the Parade of Nations, which features participating athletes from around the globe, as well as the traditional lighting of the Olympic flame.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, ITALY – JANUARY 23: Olympics Rings are seen above the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium ahead to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on January 23, 2026 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

The Opening Ceremony will air live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, with the network airing an enhanced encore presentation on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The Winter Olympics run through Feb. 22 and will be streaming all 116 medal events on Peacock, with the NBC broadcast feed also featuring event coverage.

The first medals of the 2026 Winter Olympics in alpine skiing (men’s downhill), cross country skiing (women’s 10K + 10k skiathalon), ski jumping (women’s normal hill individual), snowboard (men’s big air) and speed skating (women’s 3,000m) will be handed out on Saturday.