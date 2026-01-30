Lindsey Vonn Injured, Airlifted to Hospital After Final Race Before Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing in her final downhill competition a week before the start of the Milano Cortina Olympics.

The World Cup champion skier, 41, is “being evaluated” after her crash, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team confirmed on social media Friday, which occurred in the Crans Montana downhill.

The US’ Lindsey Vonn reacts after crashing as she competes in the women’s downhill race part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2025-2026, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on January 30, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Vonn reportedly lost control after landing a jump and skidded sideways into the safety net, according to The Guardian and CBS News. Vonn was observed grabbing her left knee as she skied down to the bottom of the course after the crash, taking weight off of her leg at times and even limping.

Vonn was then medically evaluated at the course, after which she was airlifted to the hospital from the Swiss Alps.

Vonn’s crash comes a week before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, two days after which Vonn is scheduled to compete in the women’s downhill. The American World Cup alpine ski racer is set to make history as the oldest woman to ever compete in Alpine racing at the Winter Olympics.

Vonn took to Instagram after her crash to assure her followers that she was meeting with doctors and her team and would undergo additional medical exams.

“This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback,” Vonn wrote, in part, insisting, “My Olympic dream is not over.”

US’ Lindsey Vonn holds the back of her knee after crashing in the women’s downhill race part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2025-2026, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on January 30, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Vonn has had numerous injuries throughout her career, including multiple torn ACLs. In 2013, Vonn had to be airlifted off the course of the world championships in Schladming, Austria, after injuring her right knee.

While she returned the following season, Vonn was injured again, causing her to miss the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Five years later, she retired from competitive skiing. In 2024, Vonn underwent a partial knee replacement that prompted her comeback to the sport.