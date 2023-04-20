Amusement Park Implements New Chaperone Policy for Teens

The Mason, Ohio amusement park Kings Island is implementing a chaperone policy. As a result of "unruly and inappropriate behavior," all guests of the park must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older a press release, as reported by ABC Cincinnati. Without a chaperone, teens 15 and under will not be able to enter the park after 4 p.m. If they are already inside, a chaperone will be needed with them to be allowed to stay in the park for the evening. To prove age, the chaperone must show a valid government-issued photo ID at the park entrance. Each admitted chaperone is allowed 10 guests. Those 15 years and under who do not abide by the rules will be asked to leave. The rule applies to all Kings Island ticket and season pass holders as well. There are no exceptions.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food," the park said in the release. "Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."

The new policy comes as the park as seen a rise in multiple violent incidents at the park and affiliated locations in the past two years. Such instances include a stabbing at Camp Cedar, resulting in a man's arrest. Last summer in 2022, four men were arrested following a crime spree at the park.

Just this year during opening weekend, police arrested a 17-year-old with a gun who they said attempted to hop the fence and get into the park without proper admissions.

Kings Island first opened in 1972. The park features over 100 attractions, which include fourteen roller coasters, and a water park.