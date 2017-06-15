Dr. Brandon Rogers’ Car Crash Report Released

America's Got Talent contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers reportedly died after his friend driving the car fell asleep at the wheel and wrecked the vehicle.

The motorist veered off the road and crashed into a tree this past Saturday. According to the police report, which was obtained by TMZ, the driver said that he was tired and fell asleep after coming off a long day at work.

At the time of the incident, Brandon Rogers was riding in the front seat. Another passenger was in the back seat. The driver and the other friend survived the crash while Rogers died from his injuries in the hospital on Sunday.

The driver reportedly pulled both Rogers and the other friend out of the vehicle after the crash.

While law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident, the cops are not under the impression that drugs or alcohol were involved in the wreck.

The episode of America's Got Talent with Brandon's audition has yet to air. It was scheduled to air next month but the producers on the show are still trying to figure out if they want to show the segment or not.

Brandon auditioned for the reality competition series to showcase his vocal abilities. He received recognition in the past from legendary act Boyz II Men and was on his way to possibly make a run on the NBC show after having a successful audition.

Brandon Rogers was 29-years-old. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.