Amazon to Acquire Whole Foods Market for More Than $13 Billion

This is the marriage everyone has been waiting for—Amazon and Whole Foods are officially getting together.

According to a press release sent Friday, Amazon has agreed to acquire the upscale grocery chain for more than $13 billion.

The deal comes as Whole Foods struggled with sluggish stock values, providing the ideal moment for the online giant to step in and expand into the brick-and-mortar retail game in a massive way.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO added, “This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers.”

Customers should not expect to see many changes in their favorite local grocery store, however. The markets will still operate under the Whole Foods brand.

