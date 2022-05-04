Amazon Recalls Classroom Staple Due to Safety Hazard

✖

A staple in the classroom is subject to a new recall after Amazon received dozens of reports from consumers. Just as the schoolyear begins to wind down, the online retailer on April 28 recalled its AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs after it was determined they pose a fall hazard. According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), "the weld on the chair's frame can fail, posing a fall hazard."

Approximately 22,400 units are included in the recall. The AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs were sold from January 2019 through January 2022 for between $128 and $190 for a set of six chairs online at Amazon.com. The chairs were sold as a set of six chairs in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and red colors. Made of durable plastic and featuring chrome-plated metal legs, the chairs, recommended for ages three to six years old and for a weight of up to 190 pounds, measure 17 inches long by 15 inches wide and 26 inches in height.

Per the CPSC recall notice, the recall was initiated after Amazon received 55 consumer reports of the chairs breaking. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported to date. Due to the hazard they pose, consumers "should immediately stop using the recalled chairs." Consumers should have been advised to contact Amazon, which is currently in the process of contacting all known purchasers directly, for instructions on how to dispose of the chairs for a full refund.

"Amazon, in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, is conducting a voluntary recall of Amazon Basics School Classroom Stacking Chairs sold between January 2019 and January 2022," Amazon said in a statement alongside images of the recalled chairs. "The chairs pose a potential fall hazard."

This marks the latest recall issued by the online retailer and follows the March recall of biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide products that were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com. The recall was issued after it was found the product failed to meet child-resistant packaging requirements and violated FHSA labeling requirements. No injuries were reported in connection to that recall.

Amazon notes on its site that it "bars any person from selling products subject to recalls, market withdrawals, and stop sales regardless if they are publicly announced or not." The company also says that it "removes all products impacted by recalls, market withdrawals, and stop sales from sale until all reinstatement requirements are met."