Amazon Fires Delivery Driver After Viral Video Showing Woman Exiting Back of Van

A viral TikTok video showing a woman leaving an Amazon delivery truck has led to the driver being fired. Although it isn’t clear what the woman was doing in the truck before she left it, there was plenty of speculation from social media users about what was going on, especially since the woman was not wearing too much. An Amazon representative later said the man’s behavior does “not reflect the high standards” the company has for its drivers.

The 11-second video surfaced on TikTok earlier this week after @patrickhook01 shared it, adding the caption, “Amazon be different.” The video has been seen over 11 million times since it was published. It is not clear where or when the video was taken. The TikTok user included “Florida” as a hashtag, so it could have been filmed there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/NewsForAllUK/status/1454157922305511431?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In the video, the driver is seen holding the van’s backdoor open for the woman, who has a cell phone sticking out of the top of her dress. As she walks away, she is seen using her phone. There is no audio from the footage itself, as the video is set to a clip from the song “Crackhead” by the group iLOVEFRiDAY.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers,” Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti told Fox News. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

TikTok users had plenty of jokes to add to the video. “Package will be delivered in 9 months,” one person wrote. “I just want the backstory as to why you started recording and captured this… like was the van rockin’ or what?” another wondered. “So this is why my packages always end up being late,” another wrote.

Another Amazon driver was fired for disturbing behavior in Massachusetts earlier this month. Wrentham police arrested Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island for allegedly dressing as a woman to take pictures of young girls in a women’s restroom at the Wrentham outlet mall, reports Boston 25 News. Police were called to the mall in August 2021, but the suspect was gone by the time they arrived. Police tracked Guerrero down using surveillance footage and learned he was a delivery driver for Amazon. Guerro was first charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person but was later charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography after police found more videos, including five showing victims under the age of 18.

Amazon fired Guerrero, the company told Boston 25 News. “We’ve been notified that as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, a driver who delivered our packages was arrested and charged with serious crimes,” the company said. “This individual is no longer delivering packages for Amazon and we’ll continue to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”