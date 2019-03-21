Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Wife Mackenzie Split After 25 Years of Marriage

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly divorcing his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

Bezos announced the divorce himself on Twitter on Wednesday morning. The online shopping mogul even admitted that he and MacKenzie have been separated for some time, and are just now making it official.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives,” he wrote. “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”

Bezos and MacKenzie married in 1993. At the time, both were working at an investment management firm together in New York, but they quit and moved to Seattle where Bezos founded Amazon. MacKenzie was one of the company’s first employees.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” Bezos went on. “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

In spite of their separation and impending divorce, Bezos wrote that he and MacKenzie will continue to share their lives in many ways. The two share four children — three biological sons and one daughter adopted from China. They intend to remain co-parents and friends.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures,” Bezos wrote. “Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

Bezos and MacKenzie have not officially filed for divorce yet, according to a report by The Blast. Exactly how long the couple has been separated is unclear, but Bezos has made several solo appearances to high-profile events. Just this past weekend, he attended the 76th Golden Globe Awards by himself, where he was seated beside Emmy Rossum.

Despite the marital separation, 2018 was a huge year for Bezos. The success of Amazon sent his personal wealth skyrocketing. He became the first person ever to be worth $100 billion by themselves back in March, making him the world’s first “centi-billionaire.” That number has continued to climb since, and after peaking at $141.9 billion in June, his fortune now stands at around $137 billion.