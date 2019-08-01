Amanda Knox Secretly Gets Married

Amanda Knox, the Seattle student who spent four years in Italian prison for a murder she was later acquitted of, is now a married woman. According to online records obtained by E! News, Knox secretly married long-time boyfriend Christopher Robinson. The duo applied for a marriage certificate in King County, Washington on Nov. 21, 2018, shortly after becoming engaged, with a certificate being issued on Dec. 1, 2018.

After news of the marriage certificate broke Thursday, Knox released a statement to the Italian media confirming her and Robinson’s marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We filed paperwork to be legally married in December of last year to simplify our taxes and insurance,” she wrote. “But we have not yet celebrated our wedding with our loved ones. This should be no more shocking than the fact that we’ve been living together for years.”

The couple, who met in 2015 after she wrote a review of War of the Encyclopaedists, co-written by Robinson, are set to hold a ceremony with friends and family on Feb. 29, 2020.

“We are paying for everything up font (sic) ourselves,” she continued, addressing recent criticism sparked by reports claiming she and Robinson were accepting monetary donations to pay for their wedding.

“Like many young couples today, we’ve replaced the traditional gift registry with a wedding fund,” she continued. “Thousands of people do this every year because traditional gift registries are outmoded — couples who already live together don’t need toasters and dishware. This practice is so common that popular websites like www.theknot.com and www.zola.com host wedding pages and cash registry funds. The RSVP pages are password protected and the registry pages are not. That is also normal. We shared our wedding story on social media, but we did not advertise our registry or ask strangers to donate. The tabloids sent our registry page out to the world, and then blamed us for their actions.”

On July 20, Knox announced in a tweet that she would be marrying Robinson, her “novelist, futurist, poet” fiancé, also sharing the link to their registry site, which features a countdown to their galactic-themed wedding day.

“Let’s face it, we don’t need any more stuff. So please, no gifts, and no pressure. But if you feel so inclined, we welcome help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!” the page, which includes 18 levels of donations, reads, adding that “instead of a traditional registry, we’re accepting donations towards the cost of the wedding.”