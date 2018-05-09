Amanda Knox Reveals the One Thing She Wants Everyone to Understand About the Labels Attached to Her and Her Sex Life

During a recent interview, Amanda Knox revealed the one thing she wants everyone to understand about the labels attached to her and her sex life.

While sitting down with Megyn Kelly, Knox opened up and said, “One thing that I do want to say is that I could have been the world’s leading dominatrix, and it shouldn’t have mattered because that crime scene told the story of the facts of this case. My sex life had nothing to do with it.”

Knox’s comments are regarding the globally publicized murder investigation she was at the center of in 2007. At the time, media outlets referred to her as “Foxy Knoxy,” and commented heavily on the role that her sex life was speculated to have played in the death of her roommate, Meredith Kercher.

The two girls were foreign exchange students in Italy. One day, Knox claimed to have returned home from spending the night with her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, and discovered blood in the bathroom and Kercher’s bedroom door locked. Authorities would soon learn the girl had been murdered.

At some point during a police interrogation, Knox appeared to implicate herself and a man named Patrick Lumumba.

All three, Knox, Sollecito, and Lumumba, were initially arrested for the murder, but Lumumba was eventually released. However, another man, Rudy Guede, a known thief, was arrested after his bloodstained fingerprints were discovered in the apartment.

Knox was convicted and sentenced to 26 years in prison, but this conviction caused a significant amount of controversy. In 2011, Knox was freed under acquittal and two years ago the Supreme Court of Cassation, Italy’s highest court, fully exonerated her, as well as Sollecito.

The entire ordeal was the focus of a critically acclaimed 2016 Netflix documentary named after Knox.

Now, Knox has created a TV series titled, The Scarlet Letter Reports, which will reportedly bring awareness to other women who found themselves being shamed for their womanhood and sexuality.

While speaking to TIME about why she wanted to make the show, Knox said, “I was publicly vilified myself. I originally came up with this idea when I was writing articles for Broadly about women’s experiences in the criminal justice system. One of the things that affected my own experience was the way that the media portrayed me. I would get furious about the tabloids. Even some of my supporters wouldn’t get it. They’d say, ‘Amanda, you never asked for it, but there are some people out there who did ask for it.’”

“When we label human beings and flatten them to just a splashy headline, we lose decency and the truth. Our long history of exploiting women’s bodies and suppressing their voices had a direct impact on my case and other women’s lives,” she continued. “This doesn’t just affect famous people — the way we engage with women in the public eye is reflected in the way we treat people in our broader society.”