Alyssa Milano Responds to Senate Confirming Brett Kavanaugh: ‘This Goes Far Beyond the Supreme Court’

Alyssa Milano reacted to Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation into the Supreme Court with a lengthy Twitter thread theorizing about President Donald Trump’s plan to take control of the Justice System.

The actress, who has attended hearings and protested publicly throughout the judge’s confirmation process took to social media to encourage her followers to vote.

My thoughts on this sad day for America (a thread): Right-wing & corporate special interests selected this nominee and propped up his nomination with tens of millions of dollars in dark money. We need to prioritize protecting our courts, which starts with retaking the Senate. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018

“Right-wing & corporate special interests selected this nominee and propped up his nomination with tens of millions of dollars in dark money,” she wrote on the first tweet. “We need to prioritize protecting our courts, which starts with retaking the Senate.”

She went on to say that Kavanaugh was picked for the Justice position because he is a “reliable vote” for conservative interests.

“That they supported Kavanaugh despite his obvious and disqualifying flaws – temperament, dishonesty, rabid partisanship, credible accusations of sexual assault – speaks to how beholden they are to these special interest powers, and how critical the Court is in their plan,” she wrote.

“What’s happened today is the culmination of a 30+ year plan to capture the federal judiciary and use our courts to line their pockets and suppress the will of the people. The Roberts Court was already incredibly partisan. It’s the most pro-corporate, right-wing Supreme Court in history, handing down over 70 partisan 5-4 decisions in the last decade.”

Milano continued: “Kavanaugh moves it much, much further to the right. It has completely lost touch with the values of majority of Americans. And now its legitimacy is shot.”

The actress added that making sure the public votes for Senate elections is vital, as Senators are the ones who vote for confirmation of judges both in the Supreme Court and in the lower courts.

“Kavanaugh is the 69th judge trump has confirmed. That’s an absolutely insane number. This is all happening quietly and no one is realizing it,” Milano wrote. “We’ve all seen how important the courts have been in stopping trump’s most hateful and harmful policies.”

“They won’t be able to provide that check if we let them capture the courts. This goes far beyond the Supreme Court,” she said, claiming that filling lower courts with conservation judges has been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s highest priority since President Trump’s election.

“In conclusion: People should be f—ing terrified and outraged. I sure as hell am,” she wrote. “We need to take back out power by taking back the Senate and the House [of Representatives] in November. It is the only way out of this mess.”

Kavanaugh was confirmed for the Supreme Court, replacing Justice Anthony Kennedy, by a 50-48 vote Saturday afternoon. He is expected to be sworn into his new position later this afternoon.