All the Restaurants Teachers Can Eat for Free on Tuesday

This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and restaurants across the country are celebrating with deals on Tuesday to make National Teacher Appreciation Day.

The National Education Association launched the #ThankATeacher campaign for this year’s celebration. The organization also shared a #ThankATeacher sign template for students to hold in photos. You can write why you are thankful for your teachers.

On Wednesday, the NEA is urging members to wear red to show solidarity and support for better school funding, teacher pay and better learning conditions for students. Teachers are urged to share photos with the hashtag #REDforED.

Jimmy Fallon is also celebrating teachers with a special episode of The Tonight Show Tuesday night. According to PEOPLE, more than 200 New York City public school teachers will be in the audience.

The Daily Show host will also stop by the talk about his youth development foundation in his native South Africa. Actress Gabrielle Union will also pay tribute to teachers.

The episode airs at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for a list of restaurants showing their appreciation for teachers with free food!

Bruegger’s

According to PEOPLE, you can get 20 percent off from a catering order for pickup from May 7-11.

Chipotle

Bring your faculty ID to a Chipotle and get a buy one get one free order of tacos, burritos, bowls or salads.

Cici’s

Print out this coupon and bring your school ID to get a free adult buffet at Cici’s

Einstein’s Bagels

You do not need to be a teacher to take advantage of a 20 percent off deal at Einstein’s Bagels. You just have to use the code 9053 when buying a pickup or delivery order.

MOD Pizza

You can get half off on any pizza pie or salad on Tuesday with a faculty ID. The chain has over 300 locations throughout the country.

PDQ

You can get half off you entire check with a valid teacher ID at PDQ. The chain sells chicken, salads and sandwiches. They have locations in Utah, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

On Tuesday, you can get a free fountain drink or cookie to go with your sandwich or salad at Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

Raising Cane’s

If you visit a Raising Caine’s between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday with a valid school ID, you can get a free box combo in store or at the drive-thru. The box includes four chicken fingers, fries, one Cane’s Sauce, coleslow, Texas Toast and a regular drink. This chicken chain has locations in Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Salata

Salata locations will have a BOGO deal on salad or wraps, with you choice of protein, on Tuesday. The chain has locations in Texas, Georgia, California, Oklahoma and Illinois.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar

This upscale burger chain is giving customers a free milkshake with a burger. They have locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.