All the Best Valentine’s Day Memes and Sweet Love Quotes to Send Today

Valentine’s Day has descended upon us, and whether you’ve been shot by Cupid’s arrow or feel like taking aim at the old bugger, there’s certainly more than one way to get through the day.

Check out some of the funniest Valentine’s Day memes circulating their way through the Internet, and then if you’re one of the lucky ones feeling particularly sappy, scroll on for sweet quotes about love from some of history’s best-known minds.

For those that hate Valentine’s Day

“Hate” might not be a strong enough word for these people, who made no doubts about their feelings for the romantic holiday.

View this post on Instagram Mood until tomorrow when all of the candy is 50% off! A post shared by Laguna Biotch (@laguna_biotch) on Feb 14, 2019 at 4:49am PST

This is the time of year when all the anti valentines day memes get made ?? pic.twitter.com/RTiPuuIe1d — Abigail Ratchford (@AbiRatchford) January 28, 2015

For the eternally single

For those who are eternally single, Valentine’s Day is just another Thursday. It’s not their first solo rodeo, and these memes prove it.

Me on valentines day pic.twitter.com/Rpx9DqSxlH — Bawar (@bawar_qadir) February 13, 2019

What are you doing on Valentine’s Day?



Me: pic.twitter.com/vqc8jIMSu2 — Lana Del Rey ????? (@LuxurieMonaie) February 13, 2019

For those laughing through Valentine’s Day

Sometimes, Valentine’s Day is so bleak that all you can do is laugh through the pain, like the people who made these memes.

If ur single on Valentine’s Day don’t worry ur soulmate is prob spending it w someone who doesn’t treat them right — caleb (@itsscalebb) February 13, 2019

haven’t seen a “men are trash” tweet in a couple days, y’all must want Valentine’s gifts — gaddy ? (@gaddy_alex) February 13, 2019

View this post on Instagram Which one are you?? @alienwithnojob ? A post shared by Drunk ? Betch ? (@drunkbetch) on Feb 13, 2019 at 8:55am PST

You bought her an expensive item last valentine and all she could say was ”Aww I can’t find words to thank you”

My brother,buy her a dictionary tomorrow??? — Yaw Adu?? (@Yawwontumi1) February 13, 2019

For those who actually enjoy the holiday

For all the Valentine’s Day haters, there are those who enjoy the holiday, even if it just means you get to send cheesy valentines like these.

Me getting ready for Valentine’s Day like pic.twitter.com/BPygUJTDJ9 — Mr. Pasquale ? (@TheMrPasquale) February 13, 2019

Me: Ooh, a Valentine’s Day parade! Look at all the hearts!



Them: This is a walk to raise money for fighting heart disease.



Me: Throw me some candy! — Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) February 14, 2019

The sweetest, sappiest love quotes

Here’s your warning now: Love-drunk quotes ahead. For those looking for the right words to express their love to their significant other, peruse some of these tried-and-true romantic quotes from some notable names.

“If you have only one smile in you give it to the people you love.” — Maya Angelou

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” — Charles M. Schulz

“‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson

“Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” — Loretta Young

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss