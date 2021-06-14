'Alien Abduction' Sign Shows up in English Town Prompting Confusion

A bizarre warning sign in a small town in the U.K. has gone viral on Twitter this week for its dire warning about "alien abductions." The sign appears to have been erected in a public place, and it reads: "3 alien abductions here in one week!! When are the council going to do something?" Social media is having a field day with the implications.

According to a report by Lad Bible, the now-viral sign is in the town of Sedgley in the West Midlands region of England. It is made up mostly of black letters stenciled on a whiteboard, which is held up by two square posts and propped in front of a walking path. For some mysterious reason, the word "to" is the only one painted in red instead of black. Of course, this is the least of the questions raised by the sign.

Local authorities told reporters that they intend to remove the sign — which obviously led to half-sarcastic comments about a "cover-up." UFO and UAP enthusiasts do generally cite the West Midlands as a hotspot for mysterious activity, and reports of sightings and abductions around Sedgley go back years.

Still, no reports about the sign are accompanied by accounts of recent abductions — credible or otherwise. Some social media users suspect that the sign itself is the nefarious work of extra-terrestrials. Scroll down for a look at what they are saying.