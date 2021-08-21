'Alien Abduction' Sign Appears in Small Town, Sparking Curiousity

A message about UFOs is raising eyebrows in a small town in the U.K., possibly asking more questions than it answers. A photo taken in Sedgley, England has gone viral showing a wooden sign apparently erected anonymously in a public place. It reads: "3 alien abductions here in one week!! When are the council going to do something?"

The sign showed up in front of a public walking path in Sedgley back in June, according to a report by Lad Bible. It made of painted wood, mostly black-on-white lettering but with the word "to" confusingly painted red instead. Of course, that's the least of this sign's mysteries — many commenters are questioning the evidence of these abduction claims and what exactly the sign-maker thinks a small town council can do about it. These questions have preoccupied both legitimate UFO enthusiasts and skeptics ever since.

Local authorities told reporters that they intend to remove the sign — which obviously led to half-sarcastic comments about a "cover-up." UFO and UAP enthusiasts do generally cite the West Midlands as a hotspot for mysterious activity, and reports of sightings and abductions around Sedgley go back years.

Still, no reports about the sign are accompanied by accounts of recent abductions — credible or otherwise. Some social media users suspect that the sign itself is the nefarious work of extra-terrestrials. Scroll down for a look at what they are saying.