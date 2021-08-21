'Alien Abduction' Sign Appears in Small Town, Sparking Curiousity
A message about UFOs is raising eyebrows in a small town in the U.K., possibly asking more questions than it answers. A photo taken in Sedgley, England has gone viral showing a wooden sign apparently erected anonymously in a public place. It reads: "3 alien abductions here in one week!! When are the council going to do something?"
The sign showed up in front of a public walking path in Sedgley back in June, according to a report by Lad Bible. It made of painted wood, mostly black-on-white lettering but with the word "to" confusingly painted red instead. Of course, that's the least of this sign's mysteries — many commenters are questioning the evidence of these abduction claims and what exactly the sign-maker thinks a small town council can do about it. These questions have preoccupied both legitimate UFO enthusiasts and skeptics ever since.
...Meanwhile in Sedgley..... pic.twitter.com/oLHYn5PebZ— Ash Loydon (@AshtonLamont) June 7, 2021
Local authorities told reporters that they intend to remove the sign — which obviously led to half-sarcastic comments about a "cover-up." UFO and UAP enthusiasts do generally cite the West Midlands as a hotspot for mysterious activity, and reports of sightings and abductions around Sedgley go back years.
Still, no reports about the sign are accompanied by accounts of recent abductions — credible or otherwise. Some social media users suspect that the sign itself is the nefarious work of extra-terrestrials. Scroll down for a look at what they are saying.
Volunteers
Reminds me of this post pic.twitter.com/ljpdUM4jA1— Blue Lady (@ms_ladyblue12) June 7, 2021
UFO enthusiasts were quick to volunteer for alien abductions, eager to learn more about these mysterious phenomena.
Grammar
Shouldn't a collective noun take a singular verb, when IS the council.... We are never going to beat the aliens with bad grammar. https://t.co/CZKGEA1Dgk— Frank Lavin (@HelloFrankLavin) June 12, 2021
Others joked about the grammar or composition of the sign, questioning the wisdom and resolve of its maker.
Media
Parks and Rec meets X-Files? Yes please.— Michael Leza (@michaelleza) June 8, 2021
Some thought that the sign was the seed of a good idea for a TV show or movie. A few even said they would be pursuing it personally.
Other Side
Perhaps a strongly worded letter to the Interplanetary Galactic Council is in order... https://t.co/24gvSPzvv5— Drew (@dama_drew) June 11, 2021
I have so many questions, but I suppose the main one is ‘exactly what would any council do to combat advanced alien civilisations who’ve cracked interstellar travel’? https://t.co/4HtzBi8ZJh— Senior Gov’t Sauces (@Sex_Peston) June 11, 2021
A few commenters suggested that the sign-maker would be better off appealing to the aliens' council than the human one, arguing that it would have more power in this scenario anyway.
British X-Files
Yow then Skullie, thems some roite gu'ins on, round moi mates in Dudlay. Berrah get us donnies dirty and gerrah sorted aht. Bostin! 😏— Tim Wayne (@tt3243) June 9, 2021
Are Mulder and Scully on the case? https://t.co/JTGSeHpHCK— The Pentaxian's Purple Pumpernickel Portrayal (@NoelArmourson) June 10, 2021
X-Files fans were quick to envision a version of the show set in small-town England, with fantastic results.
Emphasis
Yep, that's the weird bit.— Tom Putnam (@yorkcitytom) June 9, 2021
Some questioned the red lettering on the word "to," guessing that it was a mistake and that the word "do" was supposed to be emphasized. Others laughed at the absurdity of questioning this small part of an altogether bizarre sign.
Impermanent
It’s been [3] days since an alien abduction 🤣
Finally, some users suggested that the sign-maker should have made it easier for themself to change the number at the beginning of the sign in case more abductions are on the way.