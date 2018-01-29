‘Alexa’ Is Going to Lose Her Voice During Super Bowl LII

Amazon’s intelligent personal assistant Alexa is going to lose her voice during the Super Bowl in Feb., and chaos just may ensue.

In a new teaser ad, a woman is shown brushing her teeth in her bathroom while asking Alexa, “What’s the weather like today?” Alexa replies, “In Austin, it’s 60 degrees with a chance — ” but then she coughs and completely goes down.

News reports begin declaring that “Amazon’s Alexa lost her voice this morning,” as the company’s fashionably-vested CEO Jeff Bezos rushes to find out “how is that even possible?”

His team of specialists assure him that they “have the replacements ready,” and that all he has to do is “say the word.”

“And you’re sure this is going to work?” Bezos asks the team, to which they respond with a clearly uncertain, “Yeah.”

No word on who those “replacements” might be, but it seems as if we’ll find out on Super Bowl Sunday since the date “2.4.18” flashes on the screen at the end of the ad.

It’s also notable that the “replacements” is used in the plural form, and not singular form. This seemingly suggests that there will be more than one voice taking over for the ailing Alexa.

It could potentially mean that the public will get to vote on the next voice of Alexa, or that multiple options will now be available to users.

There is also no indication that the move is permanent, so whatever comes next could also merely be a temporary move to garner some hype for the Echo speakers which are used to host Alexa in households.

Both Alexa and the Echo speakers were first announced in Nov. of 2014. Amazon revealed later that Alexa was inspired by the computer voice system on the Starship Enterprise from Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

“Using Alexa is as simple as asking a question. Just ask to play music, read the news, control your smart home, tell a joke, and more,” the company says of the digital personal assistant.

They also add that since she “lives in the cloud” she is ” always getting smarter, and updates are delivered automatically.”

Tune in to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 to see what next is in store for Alexa.