Kinder Salmonella Recall Scandal Just Took Another Turn

The multi-country recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs has just been extended. Italian confectionery group Ferrero on May 7 extended its precautionary recall of a selection of European labeled Kinder products after it was found that some of the recalled products were imported into the UK, a notice posted by the UK's Food Standards Agency informed consumers.

The products include Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche, Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei, Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte, Ferrero Kinder Mix Bunte Mischung, Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Uni BN, Kinder Happy Moments, Kinder Happy Moment Ballotin 1, Swieta Kinder Jajko Z Niespodzianka Maxi Uni Wn, and Swieta Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche Bn in various sizes with with "Best Before" dates of "21 August 2022." Varying sizes of Kinder Surprise Geant Gar and Kinder Surprise Fille with "Best Before" dates of "20 April 2022" and multiple sizes of Kinder Schokobons Sachet with "Best Before" dates of "26 October 2022" are also included. These products, "intended for the European market only and which have already been recalled by Ferrero in Europe, have been imported into the UK by UK importers not linked to Ferrero," according to the notice.

The products were manufactured at the Arlon factory in Belgium, which has been linked to the ongoing recall that has sickened as many as 200 people across Europe, many of those sickened children. Production at the factory was suspended in April after determined that the same salmonella strain currently infecting people was matched to samples taken from the factory last December. A "Rapid Outbreak Assessment" released by the European Food Safety Authority and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said the factory "distributed the implicated chocolate products across Europe and globally after negative Salmonella testing."

The most recent update in the recall came just days after the FSA raised concerns that some of the potentially contaminated product could still be on sale. Elizabeth Blaney, from Derby City Council, noted, per Food Safety News, "it's important that any potential harmful products are removed from shelves and not sold to the public by mistake. We will be working with the Food Standards Agency to make sure retailers are made aware."

In a statement in early April, Ferrero thanked "authorities for the ongoing collaboration and recommendations" and ensured consumers that it takes "food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care." Consumers who purchased the recalled Kinder products are advised not to eat them.