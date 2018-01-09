Twitter Freaks Out After Alabama Kicker Missing Game-Winning Field Goal

After Alabama tied the College Football Playoff National Championship, the team failed to put Georgia away. They missed the field goal, sending the game into overtime.

Most of Twitter was excited to see Alabama miss its chance to end the game.

But all that celebrating was only a fleeting moment, as Alabama won the title anyway. Thanks to an astounding touchdown pass, head coach Nick Saban secured his sixth National Championship victory.

Alabama’s new slogan should be “Roll Wide” :laughing: — Brad Fien (@FienBrad) January 9, 2018



Pappa whatever your last name is probably shouldn’t walk on Alabama campus ever again — Logan Milleman (@loganator051) January 9, 2018



I’ve said in in past years and I’ll say it again. Alabama is the best program in the country. It’s truly amazing that they can’t get a decent kicker — Brian Carman (@brian_carman) January 9, 2018



Pappanastos transferring from #Alabama soon as he gets back to campus. Better yet I’m sure his advisor is working to his paperwork right now!! #BeatBama #georgia — 50 Shades of Gary (@CrossFire_343) January 9, 2018



Alabama has the WORST kicker ever:joy: — Okay and…. (@BoutMyClout) January 9, 2018



After the win, Twitter users realized that the kicker’s life has been saved. His miss will soon be forgotten.

Also that kicker is thanking the Lord he did not get run out of the state of Alabama — Lauren Weber (@LaurenWeberHP) January 9, 2018

Only good thing about that Alabama win is that field goal kicker’s rest of life has been saved. His ENTIRE life. — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 9, 2018

Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images