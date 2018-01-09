Trending

Twitter Freaks Out After Alabama Kicker Missing Game-Winning Field Goal

After Alabama tied the College Football Playoff National Championship, the team failed to put […]

After Alabama tied the College Football Playoff National Championship, the team failed to put Georgia away. They missed the field goal, sending the game into overtime.

Most of Twitter was excited to see Alabama miss its chance to end the game.

But all that celebrating was only a fleeting moment, as Alabama won the title anyway. Thanks to an astounding touchdown pass, head coach Nick Saban secured his sixth National Championship victory.

After the win, Twitter users realized that the kicker’s life has been saved. His miss will soon be forgotten.

Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

