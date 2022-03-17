Gummies Recalled ‘Due to Injury Hazard’

It’s time to check the medicine cabinet because a popular brand of immune support supplement gummies has just been recalled. Reckitt on March 16 issued a voluntary recall of nearly 4 million units of Airborne Gummies after it was found they pose a possible “injury hazard” to consumers.

The recall was issued after Reckitt received 70 reports “that pressure build-up in the bottle can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force when opened for the first time.” This poses “an injury hazard,” and a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that the company received 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention. Reckitt shared in a statement, “The health and safety of consumers is our top priority.” Reckitt also noted that “bottles that have already been opened are not subject to this recall as they would have released any pressure build-up and do not present an injury hazard.” The company also said that the gummies contained within the bottles are “unaffected by the pressure build-up and remains safe to consume as directed on the label.”

The recall impacts approximately 3.74 million units of certain 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies, according to the recall notice. The gummies impacted by the recall were sold in a variety of flavors, including blueberry pomegranate, orange, and assorted fruit flavors. They were available at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and www.schiffvitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33. The recalled products can be identified via the UPC and SKU, which are located on the product label on the outside of the bottle, as well as the lot number and expiration date, which are located on the bottom of the plastic bottle. However, for Airborne Gummies bundle packs, the UPC may not be as easily visible, and they can be identified via the lot code and expiration on the bottom of the bottle. A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies and the bottle remain unopened are urged to not open the product. Consumers should instead contact Reckitt via their Recall Hotline at 1-888-266-8003 to return the unopened bottles to receive a full refund. Postage-paid labeling will be provided. Already opened bottles are not subject to the recall, as they no longer pose a potential injury hazard.