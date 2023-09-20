Best Buy Recalls Appliance Over Serious Burn Hazard

Anyone hoping to warm up next to a fire table as the nights grow cooler may need to change their plans. This month, Best Buy issued a recall of both Insignia and Yardbird fire tables after receiving several consumer reports that the tables pose burn and impact injury hazards.

A notice shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) states that only Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rock fill are included in the recall. Model NS-PFT28BK3 (28-inch model) and model NS-PFT30BK03 (30-inch model) Insignia fire table are impacted. The fire tables have a black finish and feature a cabinet housing the propane tank, a square table surface and a recessed center inset housing the heating element and lava rock fill material. Yardbird fire tables with model number MPN70639 are also affected by the recall. These tables, which were sold ready-to-assemble, have a hinged cabinet housing the propane tank, a recessed center for housing the heating element and a cover for the center opening.

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

The recall involves approximately 1,490 units of the two fire tables that were sold online at Best Buy.com, eBay (Best Buy channel), and TechLiquidators.com and through Best Buy for Business, between July 2022 and April 2023 for between $90 and $170. The affected 2017 Yardbird fire tables with lava rocks were sold directly by Two Peaks LLC (dba Yardbird) exclusively through warehouses in the Minneapolis area between April 2017 and July 2017 for between $550 and $650.

Both the recalled Insignia and Yardbird fire tables were sold with lava rocks, which pose a risk to consumers and their properties. The products were recalled on Sept. 14 after Best Buy received multiple reports of lava rocks splitting or ejecting from the recalled fire tables. Six of those reports, including one report of minor property damage, were related to the recalled Insignia fire tables. Two additional reports, including one report of minor property damage, were related to the recalled 2017 Yardbird fire tables. According to the CPSC, there have been no reports of injuries.

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

Due to the burn and impact injury risks the products pose, Best Buy has advised that consumers "immediately stop using the recalled fire tables." Consumers should contact Best Buy for a free repair consisting of replacement fill material of fire-safe glass beads. The company said it is currently contacting all known purchasers directly to alert them to the recall.