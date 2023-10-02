Children's Book Series Pulled From Shelves in Multiple Countries Over Safety Issue

A novelty children's book series was recalled in both the U.S. and Canada last month due to a serious choking hazard posed by the small pieces included. The books are called "Rainbow Road Series Board Books," and they are made from sturdy card stock bound with colorful plastic rings. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, those rings can be detached and swallowed by children of the target audience.

There are six books in the "Rainbow Road Series" – Animal Counting, Dinosaur's First Words, Old MacDonald Had a Farm, There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly, Things That Go, Unicorn's Colors and Where's My Bottom. They were also sold together in the "Rainbow Road Book Box." All seven products were recalled by the CPSC in conjunction with the Canadian government's recall authority. So far, there have been two reported incidents in the U.S. and one in Australia, but regulators feared that this issue could have gotten worse without intervention.

Thankfully, there have been no injuries reported in connection with these products. Still, the CPSC asks consumers not to leave them in children's hands. Those in possession of these books can request a refund from the manufacturer, Make Believe Ideas on this website. The refund will come in the form of a gift card, as well as instructions for disposing of the books in a way that won't risk injuring other children.

These books were sold at retailers around the country for about $10 each, or in box sets for $21. Notable stores include Target, Barnes & Noble, Sam's Club and Amazon. Regulators estimate that about a quarter million of these products were sold in the U.S. while another 12,900 were sold in Canada.

Recalls like these are timely, so readers may want to pass the information on to friends or family with children. The CPSC was created in the 1970s to hold manufacturers to certain standards, but it can be difficult to track down products after they are in consumer hands. Those interested can sign up for CPSC notifications, or follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, X or other popular platforms.