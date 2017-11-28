Air Force Failed to Report Several Convicted Airmen to Gun Database

A new investigation by the U.S. Air Force has revealed that several dozen cases have been found where military personnel failed to report servicemen convicted of serious crimes to the federal gun background-check databases.

The review was instigated by the tragic situation in Texas where former Air Force member Devin Kelly murdered 26 people in a church and it was discovered that his past domestic violence conviction was never reported.

Had it been, he would never have been able to purchase the weapon he used to carry out the senseless violent rampage, according to The NY Times.

“The error in the Kelley case was not an isolated incident and similar reporting lapses occurred at other locations,” the Air Force stated. “Although policies and procedures requiring reporting were in place, training and compliance measures were lacking.”

Additionally, there are roughly 60,000 incidents dating back as far as 2002 that may be in violation of proper reporting procedures, and the Air Force is investigating all of them.

Tessa Brennaman, Devin Kelley’s ex-wife, recently opened up about her terrifying relationship with him. She revealed that while she was married to Kelley he would physically, emotionally, and mentally abuse her.

“He would choke me, punch me, kick me,” Brennaman said. “There would be times where I was on the floor curled up and I would have to protect my organs because he would be violently kicking me.”

On one frightening occasion, Brennaman claimed that Kelley even held a gun against her head while they were driving. “He said, ‘Do you want to die? Do you want to die?’” she recalled.

Brennaman says Kelley then pointed the gun at himself and confessed to abusing her child.

She also revealed death threats that he made against her. “He’s like, ‘I could just bury you somewhere in the desert and no one would ever find you,’” she said.