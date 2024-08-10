After Stabbing Death of Rock Musician Dan Fawcett, Woman Receives Multi-Year Sentence for Involvement

Allana Lebars has been sentenced for the murder of ex-Helix guitarist Daniel Fawcett. According to The London Free Press, Lebars pleaded guilty back in November to the charges and admitted the part she played in the murder of Fawcett in November 2022.

"It is the view of the court that the offense would never have taken place had it not had been for the involvement of Ms. Lebars," Ontario Court Justice Kevin McHugh said on Friday after revealing his decision. Lebars will spend seven years behind bars due to the murder.

During her initial guilty plea, she detailed the night of the murder and how Fawcett was "lured" to a park in London, Ontario, and eventually stabbed to death. Lebars leaves behind five children while heading to prison.

Her relationship with Fawcett was revealed in her drug abuse and her role as a drug dealer. She had sent Fawcett threatening emails the day before his death, threatening to throw him off a balcony while demanding payment. She also told her boyfriend that the former Helix guitarist had sexually assaulted her, keeping "compromising photos" on his phone.

From here, they launched their plan, meeting Fawcett at the park. The court determined she had sold a knife to her boyfriend, who then used it in the confrontation that left the guitarist stabbed in the heart and chest. The couple were arrested on Nov. 11, 2022.

"This case was a pre-meditated ambush on a defenseless man who was lured by the accused in the middle of the night to a dark and secluded location of his untimely death," McHugh added in court. "The accused knew that the plan here involved a surprise attack on the victim and she was aware (a man) was armed with a knife to assist in that endeavor."

The judge added a note about Fawcett's family, including his daughter who was potentially scarred by the event. "She will always have that memory of the way he passed with her, which I am sure will haunt her for many years to come."