Adult Star Yuri Luv Found Dead of Apparent Drug Overdose

A post shared by Yurizan Beltran (@yurizanluv) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:40am PST

It’s been reported that 31-year-old adult film star Yuri Luv (real name Yurizan Beltran) was found dead from an alleged drug overdose.

Luv’s body was discovered in her Bellflower, California apartment by her landlord. A close friend and colleague, Nickey Milo, reportedly revealed that a bottle of unidentified pills was found nearby, according to The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Former Penthouse writer Jen Peters wrote a heartfelt tribute to Luv, saying, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Yurizan Beltran. One of the sweetest women I’ve known. She was always checking in on me and cheering me on even after I left Penthouse. She will be so greatly missed in this world.”

At this time there is no official cause of death, but Dan Hogue, director of business development for Pornstar Platinum did release a statement, writing, “It is with a heavy heart I write this. The entire PornStar Platinum family is in mourning at the news of the loss of one of its family members. Yuri was found today at the age of 31. She was always kind to me and we will miss her.”

The news of Luv’s death comes only days after the death of fellow adult film star August Ames, who reportedly took her own life.

Ames’ passing has been swirling with controversy, as it occurred only two days after she tweeted out that she had turned down an adult film scene due to her potential co-star having performed in gay adult film scenes in the past and received a significant amount of backlash.

“Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow…you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say[.] Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? I do my homework for my body,” Ames wrote.

While it’s reportedly not uncommon for female adult film stars to choose not to work with male stars who shoot both gay and straight adult films, many took issue with her particular stance.

One of the first to comment was fellow adult star Alexis Monroe, who said, “I think it’s hilarious that your discriminating against a man who does/did gay porn when half of this industry has performed with such performers. ALLLLLLL performers must subject to the SAME testing in order to work.”