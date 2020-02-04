Adult Film Star Jesse Jane Arrested for Domestic Violence, Mugshot Revealed

Actress Jesse Jane has been arrested following a violent argument with her boyfriend in Moore, OK. According to TMZ, the adult film star and her significant other had been out drinking when Jane then punched him in the face and bit off a part of his hand. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call and when they showed up to the residence, the pair were in their driveway while he sported a bloody left eye and there was a bite mark on his left hand.

Porn Star Jesse Jane Arrested, Allegedly Bit & Punched BF https://t.co/7AFvibfQQQ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2020

According to police reports, her boyfriend claimed he and Jesse had been drinking, and he later woke up to Jesse throwing his medication in the trash. She had apparently claimed it was steroids and once he confronted her, she became confrontational.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jane claims that her boyfriend picked her up by the neck and threw her into a wall, though no one observed any injuries on her body aside from some dried blood on her forehead. She was arrested and booked at Cleveland County Jail on a domestic violence charge and has since been released.

This is her second arrest in Oklahoma, the first being for public intoxication following a college football game.

Elsewhere in the adult entertainment industry, former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward has recently spoken up about what it’s like to make that kind of crossover — and how her former cast members have responded to it.

“It’s been positive, and they want to know,” Ward told InTouch. “Everybody is like, ‘What’s it like? What do you do?’ That is the main thing I have noticed, too. People are curious what it’s like on the inside.”

She also opened up about her time on the kid-friendly ABC sitcom, which she joined late in its seven-season run.

“They told me I was going to have to sing a song in front of the audience for introductions because every week they had introductions,” Ward said. “It’s like an initiation thing, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I have to get to know this song when they introduce the cast before the show.’ Then, we taped the show. So, right up until before, Ben [Savage] was like, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be bad.’ And then they finally told me right before I went out that you don’t have to do that.”