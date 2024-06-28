Adult Film Actor Arrested Over Child Porn: Austin Wolf Charges Revealed

Austin Wolf, a gay adult film star, has been arrested on charges of child pornography possession, according to TMZ. The U.S. Attorney for New York's Southern District and FBI announced the arrest on Friday claiming the adult actor, real name Justin Heath Smith, received and sent hundreds of child pornography videos.

"As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. "Together with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly pursue those predators who victimize children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Wolf is set to be arraigned in Manhattan, facing one charge of distribution and receipt of child pornography, and another count of possession of child pornography. The 43-year adult performer faces 20 years if convicted.

Authorities claim that Wolf was put on their radar after they seized the phone of another person he was alleged to be swapping illicit pornography with, leading to an undercover FBI agent reaching out to uncover more details from Wolf through his alleged anonymous Instagram account.

The FBI executed a search warrant soon after, according to The Daily Mail, where they found an SD full of hundreds of videos showing child abuse and sexual acts. Wolf appeared in over 100 adult films since starting his career in 2012.