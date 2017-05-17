Ex-Inmate Wants To Sell Aaron Hernandez Note

One of Aaron Hernandez’s former inmates, Cory Hayden, is trying to sell a letter sent to him from the late New England Patriots star.

Hayden claims that Hernandez wrote him the note back in 2013. At the time, both of them were serving in solitary confinement at the Bristol County House of Corrections, according to NESN.

The inmate says that he stole Aaron Hernandez’s prison identification card but was caught and punished for it. He claims that the ex-NFL star heard about the incident and then penned him a letter that was scribed on the pages of Walter Mosley’s Bad Boy Brawly Brown.

The letter reportedly reads:

“Cory,

I heard you are the one that tried to steal my ID! That’s crazy 101! Make sure you fall back and stay out of trouble! I’ve been good down here, but they are trying to mess with me but I’ll never fold! As long as I got my food, I’m good! What don’t breck (sic) you makes you stronger. I can’t wait to get the chance to prove my innocence in court! This (expletive) is crazy, but it is what it is! Everybody will look stupid once I prove I’m innocent!

I can’t wait to get back to ball, which will be sooner than later, hopefully! I’m staying strong because I truly am innocent, and I am anxious for trial to come! Good lookin out for real! Make sure you stay out of trouble, especially with the way cops treat people in this jail, trying to cause chaos! I can’t wait to get out of this jail it ain’t right in here. Be easy one!“

Hayden is now looking to sell the letter and has already contacted at least one sports memorabilia shop owner.

“I’m looking to get decent money for it,” Hayden said. “It could be very valuable. And it’s in a book about a kid who got his life together.”

Another note from Aaron Hernandez that his caused controversy in his death investigation is a note to his alleged prison boyfriend Kyle Kennedy. Earlier this week, Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, spoke out saying that she does not believe that Aaron was gay or that he penned a note to Kennedy. Learn more here.

