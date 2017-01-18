9 Weird Foods Celebrities Snack on to Lose Weight

We’re always after the next big celebrity trend, whether it’s Tracy Anderson fitness classes or the slightly bizarre sweat lodge. Check out these snacks celebrities eat to stay healthy and trim. Some of them you’ve heard of, but others might be a little out there…

1. Chrissy Teigen: The 30-year-old model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen told Delish that pickled peppers are one of her favorite snacks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Jillian Michaels: Everyone’s favorite TV trainer says she loves Krave jerky, a low-sodium, healthier jerky option. The mom of two knows how important healthy, on-the-go snacks are.

Molly Sims: Really, though, who doesn’t like banana chips? This supermodel and mom of two (soon to be three) can’t get enough of the sweet and crunchy chips. (We also heard that Molly Sims likes our Flourless Black Bean Brownies recipe!)

A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Oct 10, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow: Paltrow told SHAPE in 2012 that she couldn’t get enough of Kind bars. “My mom got me hooked on Kind bars, which are great to have on hand for those times when I’m on the go and need a quick snack to hold me over.”

Jessica Alba: Aside from endorsing ZICO Coconut Water, actress Jessica Alba has also been known to snack on almond cheese. She says the secret to good almond cheese is to grate it. Who knew?

Giada de Laurentiis: Whenever Giada’s feeling sluggish, she’ll step away from the pasta and whip up some brown rice with scrambled egg whites. She also swears by warm lemon water!

(Photo: Photo via Food Network)

Paula Abdul: The singer-songwriter, dancer, choreographer and TV personality swears by NightFood, a tasty and nutritious midnight snack bar.

Lady Gaga: While the pop icon isn’t the only celebrity to rave about green tea (Jennifer Lopez, Fergie and Gwyneth Paltrow have also touted its benefits), she is the only one to say it helped her quit smoking!

(Photo: Photo: Jason LaVeris/ Film Magic)

Jennifer Hudson: Whatever the 35-year-old singer did to lose the weight, we want to know! Apparently, Hudson loves VitaTops muffins, which have only 100 calories each.

Do you eat any of these snacks celebs eat to stay in shape? Share your thoughts in the comments below!