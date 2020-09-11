9/11 Tributes: How Social Media Is Honoring the Lost

Social media is commemorating the 19th anniversary of 9/11 and the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon building in Washington, DC, and the crash of United Airlines flight 93 in rural Pennsylvania. On Friday, as flags were lowered to half-staff, Twitter filled with tributes to those who tragically died.

The Sept. 11 attacks marked the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. As Newsweek reports, 2,750 people were killed in New York, including more than 400 police and firefighters who responded to the scene. Another 184 people died at the Pentagon, and 40 people lost their lives in Pennsylvania. These numbers, however, continue to rise even today as those who worked at Ground Zero succumb to related illnesses.

Across the country, various tributes are taking place to mark the anniversary of the attacks. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Trump will speak during the morning ceremony. Biden will pay his respects later in the day after attending the observance at the 9/11 memorial in New York. Americans across the country, as well as those across the globe, are also finding ways to pay their respects and honor those who lost their lives 19 years ago today.