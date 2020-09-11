9/11 Tributes: How Social Media Is Honoring the Lost
Social media is commemorating the 19th anniversary of 9/11 and the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon building in Washington, DC, and the crash of United Airlines flight 93 in rural Pennsylvania. On Friday, as flags were lowered to half-staff, Twitter filled with tributes to those who tragically died.
The Sept. 11 attacks marked the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. As Newsweek reports, 2,750 people were killed in New York, including more than 400 police and firefighters who responded to the scene. Another 184 people died at the Pentagon, and 40 people lost their lives in Pennsylvania. These numbers, however, continue to rise even today as those who worked at Ground Zero succumb to related illnesses.
Across the country, various tributes are taking place to mark the anniversary of the attacks. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Trump will speak during the morning ceremony. Biden will pay his respects later in the day after attending the observance at the 9/11 memorial in New York. Americans across the country, as well as those across the globe, are also finding ways to pay their respects and honor those who lost their lives 19 years ago today.
We remember the thousands who lost their lives 19 years ago today.— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 11, 2020
We also honor those who are fighting and have lost their battles with 9/11 related illnesses, including members of the New York State Police.
We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/UcqpoFZs1Z
prevnext
19 years ago today. Over 2,500 people killed, more than 6,000 people injured. Countless families ripped apart. A country forever changed. Remembering those we lost on 9/11, and keeping those they loved and who loved them in my thoughts and in my heart. I will always remember. pic.twitter.com/AjC8eIgrjQ— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 11, 2020
Nearly 3000 lives were lost in the attacks of 9/11/2001.
More than 700 were from New Jersey.— New Jersey (@NJGov) September 11, 2020
#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/9x1XLCtFhO
prevnext
"I can hear you, the rest of the world can hear you and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon." - George W. Bush
Today is the 19-year anniversary of 9/11. We will never forget those who we lost and those who sacrificed in the aftermath. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/0LlGBMyAM9— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2020
Today is 9-11. All those poor souls lost, and those who lost loved ones. I will always remember the first responders and the medical community trying to care and cope. While my city, my family, & myself were stunned by it all. ❤️— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) September 11, 2020
prevnext
Remembering those we lost on 9.11.01 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rKg3Rf3CEk— Dan Gastin (@Dan_Gastin) September 11, 2020
I remember the shock and confusion of 9/11 so vividly...and it's so strange to think that, for younger generations, it will only ever be something they learn in history class. Spending today remembering all of the innocent and brave people who lost their lives that day. 💙— Kat Boogaard (@kat_boogaard) September 11, 2020
prevnext
We will #NeverForget those we lost 19 years ago on 9/11 and in the years since.
We remember the resiliency and the courage of so many New Yorkers and Americans including our brave first responders, the families of those we lost, and so many more.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 11, 2020
As the child of a firefighter, the courage of every 1st responder on 9/11/2001 is so meaningful.
There were many heroes that day. Some wore uniforms. Some did not.
Not a single hero nor the ordinary citizens who lost their lives should ever be forgotten. 🇺🇸 #NeverForget— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 11, 2020
prevnext
Today, we honor those we lost on 9/11 and all the first responders, including civilians, who risked their lives to help their fellow citizens. Let’s try to remember that feeling of unity in our country during these difficult times. #UnitedWeStand #NeverForget 🕊🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/7fUun84t7X— Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 11, 2020
The terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001 still leave a burning imprint in our memories. We will never forget that day and the innocent lives that were lost. We will honor them forever and #NeverForget. God bless the USA! 🇺🇸— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 11, 2020
prevnext
I was too young to remember, but my heart aches nonetheless. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives on 9/11 and their families.— Emily Wilson (@EmilyWJournal) September 11, 2020
On 9/11/01, the world changed forever. RIP to those who lost their lives on that tragic day. Never forget 🗽🇺🇸— Jeremy Gaitan (@GaitanJeremy) September 11, 2020
prev
Take a moment today and remember where you were and how 9/11 changed your life. And the men and women who lost there lives on that day. May they all RIP pic.twitter.com/K0XcAK3FkV— AdamB1984 (@Destroy12793471) September 11, 2020