8-Year-Old Killed Near the Wendy's Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed

An 8-year-old girl was killed in Atlanta over July 4th weekend, and the shooting happened near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed. According to a report from USA Today, gunfire broke out on Saturday, leaving three dead, including young Secoriea Turner, who was riding in a car with her mother and other person.

As the car was preparing to enter a parking lot, a group of armed individuals blocked the entrance, and someone from the group opened fire on the car. Secoriea was struck by an unreported number of bullets. She was was taken to Atlanta Medical Center where she later died. Police are seeking anyone who may have knowledge of the shooting, and are offering a $10,000 reward to those who can provide more information. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has since spoken out on the shooting, saying, Enough is enough," and adding, "You shot and killed a baby. And there wasn't just one shooter, there were at least two shooters. If you want to be part of a solution and not the problem, you need to clear out the area."

This is Secoriea Turner. The 8yo was shot as she and her mom tried parking in a liquor store lot, near armed civilians’ barricades around the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Her family is pleading for help to bring her justice. Info? @StopCrimeATL@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/vV4cZZyOVq — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) July 5, 2020

Brooks was shot and killed on June 12 by an Atlanta police, after failing a field sobriety test and resisting arrest. Two officers responded to a call of a man asleep in his car at the Wendy's, and found Brooks. He struggled with the officers as they attempted to take him into custody and allegedly took a Taser from one of them. As he ran away, one of the officers opened fire, striking Brooks twice in the back.

The incident was caught on video by witnesses. Brooks later died of organ injuries and blood loss. Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Brooks has since been fired and is facing 11 charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property and violation of oath. The other officer Devin Brosnan has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath.

Mass protests broke out over Brooks' death, and the Wendy's where the shooting happened was subsequently burned down by rioters. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department later issued an arrest warrant for a woman named Natalie White for first-degree arson. They believe that she may have been Brooks' girlfriend, and that she may be the person who set the fire that burned a Wendy's to the ground.