Rayshard Brooks' 911 Call Released

Following the death of Rayshard Brooks, authorities have released the 911 call that led officers to the Atlanta resident asleep in a Wendy's parking lot. On Friday night, a woman presumed to work at the fast-food restaurant called 911 and stated that someone was parked in "the middle of my drive-thru."

"I tried to wake him up, but he's parked in the middle of the drive-thru, so I don't know what's wrong," the woman said, as heard in audio obtained by CNN. The 911 operator could later be heard asking if the man inside the can was breathing or if he had any weapons. "No, no," the caller said. "I think he's intoxicated." When officers arrived, they found Brooks asleep in his car, and after waking him up they administered a field sobriety test. Brooks failed the test, so the officers attempted to take him into custody. He resisted, and allegedly took a Taser from one of the officers as he ran away. Now-fired Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe opened fire on Brooks, striking him in the back with two bullets. The incident was filmed by witnesses. Brooks was rushed into emergency surgery but died from organ injuries and blood loss.

Both officers involved were suspended, and on Sunday morning, Rolfe was fired from the Atlanta Police Department. After the Fulton County medical examiner's report cited Brooks' death as a homicide, it was reported that Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is considering bringing charges against the former officer. Additionally, the day following Brooks' death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned from her position.

Brooks' widow Tomika Miller spoke with CBS News, stating that Brooks' death "was murder," and that it was "not justified." Miller added, "He was shot and he wasn't armed. He wasn't dangerous." Miller went on to say that she is "still not processing the fact" that her husband is "not coming home ever." She continued: "I never imagined it being at my front door. I never imagined it being me having to do this and go through this. And I honestly feel I felt the pain, but now I really feel the pain."