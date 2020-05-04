8 of The Most Bizarre Crime Cases in History

In the past several decades, there have been a slew of crime cases that have been absolutely bizarre. All of the following incidents mentioned in this list have garnered a wide amount of media attention because of the peculiarity of the investigation, and also because of the people involved in the case. While there are thousands to pick from, there are five strange crime cases that have stood out as the most bizarre. Check out the five most bizarre crime cases here. What do you think is the strangest crime case?

The Zodiac Killer The Zodiac killer investigation has arguably been one of the most bizarre crime cases in U.S. history. Between the years 1968 and 1969, the Zodiac killer was directly linked to at least five murders and possibly more in Northern California. The elusive criminal went on to pen threatening letters to taunt the police via the area newspapers from 1969 to 1974, according to Biography.com. (Photo: Bettmann, Getty) The notes contained information that only the killer could have known about each murder. Every letter was signed with a symbol that consisted of a circle with a cross through it. Each entry in the newspaper contained one part of a three-part cipher that supposedly revealed his identity. The investigation went on for years, but no one was ever arrested for the crimes. The case still remains open to this day. The mystery revolving around the investigation spawned a slew of books in movies. In 2007, acclaimed director David Fincher made a film titled Zodiac based on the case. The movie starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo. [H/T Biography]

O.J. Simpson Murder Trial Possibly the most highly publicized crimes of the century was the O.J. Simpson murder trial. The NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner was investigated for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. The victims were killed on June 12, 1994. Simpson and Goldman's bodies were found outside her home. Simpson's ex-wife was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck, according to People. (Photo: Archive Photos , Getty) Simpson was questioned by police and was then ordered to turn himself in on the morning of June 17. The Klansman actor failed to do so, which led to one of the most memorable police car chases of all time. While this was going on, Simpson's lawyer, Robert Kardashian (Kim's father) read what sounded like a suicide note to the media. “Don’t feel sorry for me. I’ve had a great life, great friends,” it read. “Please think of the real O.J. and not this lost person. Thanks for making my life special. I hope I helped yours. Peace and love. O.J.” Simpson was eventually arrested at his home. On October 3, 1995, a jury found him not guilty after an eight-month trial. An infamous detail from the crime revolved around a dark glove discovered at the murder scene. The other glove was found at Simpson's house. The prosecution found DNA from Simpson as well as both victims. However, when Simpson attempted to put on the glove during the trial, it was far too small for his hand. Even though Simpson was found not guilty, he later ended up in jail in 2008 on charges related to a gunpoint robbery. The crime spawned an FX series titled The People v O.J. Simpson – American Crime Story. [H/T People]

Casey Anthony The 2011 Casey Anthony murder trial was one of the most controversial cases of recent years. Anthony was accused of killing her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. Cindy Anthony, Casey's mother, was the first person to report that Caylee was missing. The day after, Casey Anthony was arrested for child neglect. On June 17, 2008, police investigators took cadaver dogs to Casey's car. They picked up the scent of human decomposition. Casey blamed her daughter's disappearance on a babysitter named Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez. (Photo: Pool, Getty) When a grand jury indicted Casey on capital murder and other charges, she pleaded not guilty. Caylee Anthony's body was finally discovered in December of 2008 in a wooded area near the Anthony home. The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated for 10 hours and 40 minutes and finally came back to announce that they found Casey not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. While she got off on the murder charges, Casey was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, according to CNN. No killer has been identified in the case. [H/T CNN]

Sherri Papini Abduction On November 2, 2016, California mom Sherri Papini was went out for a jog. She was allegedly abducted by two women, and was badly beaten. Three weeks later, Papini was released on Thanksgiving morning. She was discovered battered and bound on the side of the road 150 miles away from her home in Redding, California. Her hair had been cut off, and she weighed only 87 pounds. One of the details of the case that continues to confound the investigators is that the assailants branded Sherri. Joyce Travis, Sherri's friend, said it was "almost like they didn't want her to be beautiful anymore." Papini's husband, Keith, issued a statement after his wife was found. “We don’t know what the motive or the reason for the abduction was,” he said. “We don’t know if this was a targeted abduction or a random abduction or [if] she was the specific target. We don’t have the reason as of yet of why she was abducted. We don’t have details on where she was being held during this period of time.” While many speculated that Papini was abducted as part of a sex trafficking-related incident, this theory offers no explanation as to why she was released. "Every one wants to know why," Sherri's friend, Joyce Travis said. "Everyone wants the answers. I am sure Sherri doesn't know either. I am sure she is just as confused today." There may not be a definitive answer for the reasoning behind the abduction, but fortunately Sherri is now safe and sound. Law enforcement officials are still working to identify the assailants and bring them to justice.

JonBenet Ramsey Twenty years removed from the case, one of the most bizarre crimes is still the murder of child beauty pageant contestant JonBenet Ramsey. On the morning after Christmas in 1996, 6-year-old JonBenet was found dead in the basement of her family's home. She was wearing pajamas when she was located, and the authorities discovered that she was beaten and strangled. JonBenet's parents, John and Pat Ramsey, as well as her brother, Burke Ramsey, have been the subject of media speculation for years. They were the only people in the home at the time JonBenet was killed. However, the original DNA tests cleared their names, and they were thus never treated as suspects. One of the theories developed by the investigators pointed to an intruder breaking into the house and killing JonBenet. The other theory suggested that a family member murdered her. (Photo: Helen H. Richardson, Getty) In a news release on Wednesday, law enforcement officials in Boulder, Colorado explained that the investigators will be using a new DNA testing that could help solve the crime. “As part of the ongoing investigation into the death of JonBenét Ramsey, the Boulder Police Department continues to discuss and evaluate evidence with the Boulder District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation,” the police department said, according to People. “With the emergence of new DNA testing technology, the Boulder Police Department is working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations to determine if this new technology could further this investigation.” Most recently, several TV specials have aired on the investigation. One of the programs titled The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey crafted a theory that JonBenet's brother, Burke Ramsey, accidentally killed her. Burke Ramsey has since filed a $150 million defamation suit. To this day, the murder mystery has not been solved. However, it's possible the new DNA testing can bring all new details to light and bring the authorities one step closer to finding justice for JonBenet Ramsey.