7-Eleven Brings Back Free Slurpees for 7/11

Convenience store 7-Eleven is celebrating its 91st birthday by offering customers free Slurpees.

On Wednesday, July 11, 7-Eleven will be celebrating its birthday not with a cake and candles, but rather with free Slurpees. Millions of people are invited to the party lasting from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, during which time customers headed to any of the participating locations in the U.S. can get a free small Slurpee of any flavor, including the newly introduced Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7-Eleven customers and new customers alike,” 7-Eleven’s senior vice president for fresh food and beverages Raj Kapoor said in a press release. “7‑Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers. I encourage everyone to look around the store, grab an old favorite like a Big Bite® hot dog to enjoy with their free Slurpee drink or maybe try something they haven’t. We have lots of delicious new choices in stores.”

The convenience store expects to give away about 9 million Slurpee drinks on Wednesday. The iconic frozen carbonated beverage was first introduced into stores in 1966, and in 1967, the name “Slurpee” was coined, with the convenience store having since sold roughly 7.5 billion of the drinks since their creation. In 2002, the company began marking its birthday with the free Slurpee event.

Following Free Slurpee Day, 7-Eleven will continue the birthday celebration with other deals offered throughout the week, including a free Big Gulp drinks with the purchase a share-size Snickers candy bar on Friday and a free 7-Select popcorn on Saturday with the purchase of a 20-ounce Smartwater. Other deals include free single-size Reese’s candy, free single-serve bag of 7-Select chips, and free single-serve 7-Select tortilla chips. All of the deals are available for 7Rewards members and require the purchase of another item.

7-Eleven is far from the first chain to celebrate a special day with freebies and deals. On Tuesday, popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A celebrated Cow Appreciation Day by offering free entrees to anyone who dressed as a cow.