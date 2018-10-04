6.5 Million Pounds of Beef Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

An Arizona company is recalling more than 6.5 million pounds of beef over salmonella concerns.

On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a press release that Arizaona-based company JBS Tolleson, Inc. has recalled 6,500,966 pounds of raw beef over salmonella concerns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The recall affects “raw, non-intact beef items,” including ground beef, that were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018. The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 267” and were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

The recall was prompted after 57 people in 16 states fell ill with salmonella between Aug. 5 and Sept. 6. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other organizations traced the outbreak back to JBS Tolleson’s raw ground beef

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers,” the agency said in its release. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The USDA has also reminded consumers to cook all ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The only way to confirm that ground beef or other cuts of beef are cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature,” the statement said.

The USDA warned that consumption of contaminated products can cause salmonellosis, a common foodbourne illness. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, which typically occur within 12 to 72 hours. The illness typically lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. The CDC warns on its website that in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

The beef recall is the latest to be prompted by a foodbourne illness. In July, more than 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip were recalled after it was found they posed the risk of botulism, which causes a toxin to attack the body’s nerves and can lead to death.

During that same month, Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel Goldfish crackers from Pepperidge Farm were recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.