53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled

A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.

The products were packaged under the brand names Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premiere Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial. "Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," Lyons Magnus said in a statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. Click here to see the full list of Lyons Magnus products covered under the recall. The recall does not include products intended for infants.

The 53 products were distributed nationwide. The packages have the Lot Code and Best By Date published on the top of the individually-packaged cartons and the side for multi-carton cases. Consumers should not drink the products. They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers can call the Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557 or visit LyonsMagnus.com for updates.

Cronobacter infections are rare, but they can be dangerous for newborns, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC only receives reports about two to four cases a year, but there could likely be more because many hospitals and labs do not have to report Cronobacter infections to health departments. Cronobacter germs can cause blood infection (sepsis) and swelling of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis). A Cronobacter infection can also be serious for adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

In February, the FDA urged parents to stop using certain baby formulas because they received multiple complaints of infections from Cronobacter sakazakii and the strain Salmonella Newport. The warning included powdered infant formulas from Alimentum, EleCare, and Similac. Abbott, the company that manufactures these brands, already issued a recall. Abbott expanded its recall in March to include more products produced at its Sturgis, Michigan facility.

The Abbott recall caused a national baby formula shortage, which has only recently started easing. There are still shortages though. "There's no question that the situation where families are going into the store and finding absolutely no formula has gotten much better," Dr. Steve Abrams, a neonatologist at the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, told CNN Tuesday. "On the other hand, there are significant problems still in the system."