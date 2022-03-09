Another Baby Formula Was Just Added to Existing Recall Issued Due to Illnesses and Death

Baby formula manufacturer Abbott expanded its recall of certain powdered infant food products, according to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Abbott first recalled a handful of products including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare on Feb. 17, 2022. On Feb. 28, the company expanded that recall to include another lot of Similac PM.

As previously reported, Abbott recalled several baby formula products manufactured in its Sturgis, Michigan facility last month after receiving complaints about infants getting sick. The expanded recall added a specific lot to the list – Similac PM 60/40, which could be sold as Lot # 27032K80 by the can or Lot # 27032K800 by the case. The FDA is urging consumers to check their stock of baby formula and help spread the word to other parents, as this recall has already been linked to one infant’s death.

The recalled products could contain Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella. The company reportedly found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii contamination in the Sturgis facility and recalled products voluntarily as part of its routine testing. Since then, one infant has died to Cronobacter sakazakii infection after consuming Similac PM, though the case has not been conclusively linked to the formula yet.

Cronobacter is a bacteria that generally does not effect adults, but can cause severe and life-threatening infections in infants, elderly or people with underlying health conditions. Survivors can also experience long-term disabilities due to the infection.

Salmonella is a more commonplace food-borne illness, though so far there has been no evidence of its presence in these recalled products. The recall asks customers to be on the lookout for symptoms including poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool.

If any of thse symptoms are observed, infants should be taken to a medical facility for immediate care. Abbott has set up a dedicated website for this formula recall with updates and relevant information. There is also a phone line where customers can reach a company representative with questions.