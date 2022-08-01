Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops Become Latest Retailers to Face a Recall

Amid Family Dollar's nationwide recall of more than 400 products and multiple recalls affecting items sold at Target, Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops have just become the latest retailers to be hit with a recall. Tents sold at the two outdoor retailers have been recalled after several incident reports, including a report of injury, determined that they pose an injury hazard to consumers.

On July 14, Westfield Outdoor issued a multi-country recall of the Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak Outfitter, Instinct Outfitter and Big Horn 6P tents, according to recall notices posted by Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled tents were sold in green, with Model Nos. HW-20361 (SKU 2502967), HW-20361-M (SKU 2502968), HW-20361-L (SKU 2502969), HW-20361-S (SKU 2840973), HW-60354 (SKU 2502617), and HW-20482 (SKU 268872) included in the recall. The tents, which range from 10 feet by 10 feet to 13 feet by 27 feet, were supplied by Westfield Outdoor and sold to consumers at Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop stores and online from August 2019 through November 2020 for between $900 and $1,500 and manufactured between June 2019 through July 2020. The name, model number, date code (HF MMDDYY) providing the place and date of manufacture, and SKU of the tent can be found on the inside of the tent on the sewn-in warning label. The full list of recalled products can be found by clicking here.

Westfield Outdoor recalled the tents after receiving multiple reports of "the stove jack ring deteriorating due to heat and creating smoke." The tents "are designed for the optional use of a wood stove inside," with the stove pipe exiting the tent through the stove jack ring, "which provides a seal between the stove pipe and the tent." To date, a total of three incident reports have been received, all from Canada, along with one report of smoke inhalation and frostbite related to discontinuing the use of a wood stove while camping. Although no reports of incidents have been reported in the United States, the recall still includes Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak Outfitter, Instinct Outfitter and Big Horn 6P tents in the U.S.

Due to the hazard the tents pose to consumers, those who purchased the recalled Westfield Outdoor tents are asked to immediately stop using a wood stove inside the tents. Consumers can contact Westfield Outdoor for a free replacement stove jack ring, which can be installed by following the instructions provided with the replacement ring. Per the recall notice, the company is currently in the process of contacting all known purchasers directly.