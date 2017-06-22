Watch: 4-Year-Old Girl Upstages Classmates With Passionate Performance of Popular Disney Song

We need to take a moment to appreciate this little girl’s love for Moana. She sang her heart out during her pre-K graduation ceremony and obviously went viral.

Michelle, Neshin, mom to 4-year-old Sophia, posted a video of her daughter’s sing-along performance with her classmates to Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go.”

“When the last song of graduation is supposed to be mellow, and you didn’t get the memo,” she wrote alongside the post of Facebook.

The hilarious video shows Sophia belting out the song and we can relate on so many levels. Although many of us have probably jammed to the song just like her, but in the comfort of our cars, Sophia had the courage to take her talent on stage.

Nashin told ABC News that her daughter’s passionate singing didn’t surprise her, but she was caught off guard by the reaction it received.

“It didn’t really hit me until after the graduation when all the parents went and found their kid and gave them flowers and people were coming up saying to me, ‘Is it awful I stopped videotaping my own kid to video yours?’”

Sophia loved her moment in the spotlight and says her favorite part was “singing and dancing” because it made her “happy.”