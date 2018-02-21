4-Year-Old Boy Breaks Down in Tears as Stepmom Reads Wedding Vows to Him

Emily Leehan, a senior airman in the Air Force, married U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua Newville last weekend at Quincy Cellars in New York, but it was Newville’s 4-year-old son, Gage, who stole the show.

During the couple’s vows, Leehan also read a special set of vows to Gage to let him know how much she cares.

“I want you to be safe and to try your hardest and to be a good person,” she began as Gage began to cry. “I know that you and I will butt heads. But I hope with all my heart that as you become a grown man you will understand my methods and realize I have only done what is best for you and that I love you.”

By that point, Gage was hugging Leehan and openly sobbing, which only made her final words that much more emotional.

“You have helped make me into the woman that I am today,” she told him, “and I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you.”

After the ceremony, friends and family told Gage what a great job he did.

“We were telling him, ‘You did awesome,’ and our family and friends were saying that and told him he made it even better,” Newville told ABC News.

The newlyweds are currently still on active military duty and will not have a honeymoon yet. They are set to return to their Joint Base McGuire-Dix-LakeHurst, New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Jessica Husted Photography