4-Year-Old Boy Crashes Mother’s SUV Into CVS Pharmacy

A toddler crashed his mother’s SUV into a CVS store on Friday night in Brownsburg, Indiana.

FOX59 reports that the 4-year-old was in the back seat of the SUV and climbed into the driver’s seat while his mother went into the store. With the vehicle still running, the child put it into drive and struck the building.

There was another child in the front seat, who was between 8 to 10 years old.

The Brownsburg Fire Department responded to the scene where they reported a Ford Edge was up, over the curb and into the building.

The news channel reports there was damage inside the front of the store around the cash registers, to which employees had to switch registers to the back of the store in order to remain open.

No injuries were reported and firefighters examined the building, reporting it is structurally sound.